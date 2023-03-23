Czech National Bank Sells 857 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Czech National Bank lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.21. 6,897,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,423,220. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.52. The company has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $122.92.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

