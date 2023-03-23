DA Davidson Comments on LCI Industries’ Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LCI Industries in a report released on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LCI Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.85 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LCII. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.14.

LCII stock opened at $104.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $89.28 and a 52-week high of $139.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.46.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.98). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $894.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. CWM LLC lifted its position in LCI Industries by 120.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in LCI Industries by 85.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

