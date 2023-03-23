Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 34,122 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $92,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.3% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $248.72. The company had a trading volume of 153,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,664. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.81. The stock has a market cap of $181.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.36%.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

