Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.85-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.45 billion-$10.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.42 billion. Darden Restaurants also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.85-8.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.76.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.9 %

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $151.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $154.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.43 and a 200-day moving average of $141.05.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.