Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

Investment analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DRKTF. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Darktrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Darktrace from GBX 450 ($5.53) to GBX 385 ($4.73) in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Darktrace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darktrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.00.

Shares of OTC DRKTF opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62. Darktrace has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $6.59.

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

