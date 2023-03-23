Darwin Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $36.95 on Thursday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.97.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.