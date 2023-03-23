Darwin Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,385,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after buying an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,127,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after buying an additional 571,996 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 59,719 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 119,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DSU stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0868 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.