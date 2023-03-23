Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $301,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,556,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,987 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,426,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,805,000 after acquiring an additional 898,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052,206 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 5,124,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,757,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,386 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $106.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.08. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $132.96.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

