Darwin Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,235 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,665 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,350,000 after purchasing an additional 760,532 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $196.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $233.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

