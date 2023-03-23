Darwin Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $217.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $265.24.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.