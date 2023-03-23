David J Yvars Group Has $511,000 Stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

David J Yvars Group lifted its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Royce Value Trust comprises 0.6% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RVT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 83,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,965. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $17.39.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

About Royce Value Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

