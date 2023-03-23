Decred (DCR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $329.49 Million

Decred (DCR) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $22.23 or 0.00078225 BTC on major exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $329.49 million and $13.74 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,824,663 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

