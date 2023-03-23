Decred (DCR) Hits Market Cap of $288.36 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Decred coin can now be bought for $19.45 or 0.00070604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $288.36 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00158129 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00038268 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00041830 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000229 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000665 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000400 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,823,519 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.