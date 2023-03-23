DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $908,449.18

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $17.58 million and approximately $908,449.18 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

