Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Shares of Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 154500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Defiance Silver Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$30.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.15.

About Defiance Silver

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is San Acacio Silver project located in Mexico.

