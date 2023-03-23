DEI (DEI) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. DEI has a market cap of $1.48 billion and $1,807.61 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00328909 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00012166 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00008891 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000653 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00015921 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

