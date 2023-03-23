DEI Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.46 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $2,761.21 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000692 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.80 or 0.00332388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00011837 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00009030 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00016165 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

