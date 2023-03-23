Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0948 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Delhi Bank’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Delhi Bank Price Performance
Shares of Delhi Bank stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.22. Delhi Bank has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $24.50.
About Delhi Bank
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delhi Bank (DWNX)
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- 3 Leading Dividend Stocks Expected To Grow Earnings
- Are Homebuilders Ready To Rally If Fed Rate Hikes Slow?
Receive News & Ratings for Delhi Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delhi Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.