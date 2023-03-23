Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0948 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Delhi Bank’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Delhi Bank Price Performance

Shares of Delhi Bank stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.22. Delhi Bank has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

Get Delhi Bank alerts:

About Delhi Bank

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Delhi Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial banking services to individual and small business customers. Its products include checking accounts, such as personal and business checking, savings accounts, including insured money market deposit, statement savings, passbook savings, tax club and energy savers club, and loan products, including, personal, residential real estate, construction, and home improvements and agricultural.

Receive News & Ratings for Delhi Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delhi Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.