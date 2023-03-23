DeltaFi (DELFI) Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 23rd. During the last week, DeltaFi has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One DeltaFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaFi has a total market cap of $86.08 million and $25,997.91 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.92 or 0.00376195 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,553.58 or 0.27343198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00010679 BTC.

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

