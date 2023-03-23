Dero Price Tops $6.50 on Top Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.50 or 0.00023038 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $87.10 million and approximately $226,065.53 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dero has traded 53.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,224.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.12 or 0.00329866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00011844 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00073016 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.66 or 0.00551432 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.65 or 0.00452202 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,393,403 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

