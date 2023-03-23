Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $237.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $246.00 to $237.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HSY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $244.54.

Hershey Stock Down 0.2 %

HSY stock opened at $242.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Hershey has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $247.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,452.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,212 shares of company stock valued at $11,884,581. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 89,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

