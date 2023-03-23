Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $46.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.2 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.32. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 83.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

