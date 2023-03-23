Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) shares fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.69. 14,111,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 4,501,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DB. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.98) to €15.00 ($16.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.81.
The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.
Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.
