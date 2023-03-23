Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€190.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($204.30) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($252.69) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($161.29) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €123.80 ($133.12) on Monday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €112.84 ($121.33) and a fifty-two week high of €162.38 ($174.60). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €128.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €132.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

