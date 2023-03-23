Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Target Price to $36.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,013,791.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,590,232.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 74,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,558 and sold 30,127,700 shares valued at $1,037,197,872. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after buying an additional 104,498 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 988,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,419,000 after purchasing an additional 120,184 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 736,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,382,000 after purchasing an additional 82,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Articles

