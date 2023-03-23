Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Shares Down 0.2%

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN – Get Rating) was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €26.05 ($28.01) and last traded at €26.65 ($28.66). Approximately 18,064 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 42,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.70 ($28.71).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Baader Bank set a €41.90 ($45.05) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Deutsche Beteiligungs alerts:

Deutsche Beteiligungs Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is €29.58 and its 200-day moving average is €27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $514.18 million, a PE ratio of -10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Deutsche Beteiligungs Company Profile

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, emerging growth, middle market, mid venture, late venture, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, PIPES, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies, and pre-IPO stage investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.