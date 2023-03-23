Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.96

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €7.96 ($8.56) and traded as high as €9.81 ($10.55). Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at €9.73 ($10.46), with a volume of 6,293,958 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.70 ($9.35) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.50 ($8.06) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.20 ($7.74) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, March 6th. HSBC set a €13.60 ($14.62) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.70 ($11.51) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

