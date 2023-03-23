Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives $180.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FANG. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $127.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.26.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 22.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Articles

