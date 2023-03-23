Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $170.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

FANG opened at $127.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.92 and a 200 day moving average of $141.26. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 22.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

