Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Friday, March 24th.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3 %

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.65. 4,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,947. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.87. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $15.85.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.42% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.