Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading 8.9% Higher

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) traded up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.12. 1,438,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,376,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie cut shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $162.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $368,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,647,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,367,696.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 289,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,366.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $368,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,647,789 shares in the company, valued at $17,367,696.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

