Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading 8.9% Higher

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) traded up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.12. 1,438,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,376,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie cut shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.
Digital Turbine Trading Down 5.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $368,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,647,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,367,696.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 289,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,366.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $368,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,647,789 shares in the company, valued at $17,367,696.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Digital Turbine Company Profile
Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).
