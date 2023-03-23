Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Bought by Quantum Financial Advisors LLC

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 121.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,076 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $115,192,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,022,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,812,000 after buying an additional 445,562 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,968,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,737,000 after buying an additional 464,408 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,379,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,145,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAE stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.84. 193,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,369. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average is $22.07.

