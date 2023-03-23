Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC owned 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000.

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $50.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average of $52.42. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $58.05.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

