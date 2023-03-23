Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Stake Boosted by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,946 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 11.1% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC owned about 1.11% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $31,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,966.9% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 750,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 714,047 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $27.57 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.