Diploma (DPLM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Diploma (LON: DPLM) recently:

3/20/2023 – Diploma had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,400 ($41.75) price target on the stock.

3/20/2023 – Diploma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,360 ($41.26) price target on the stock.

3/17/2023 – Diploma had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 2,600 ($31.93) price target on the stock.

3/17/2023 – Diploma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/17/2023 – Diploma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 3,700 ($45.44) price target on the stock.

3/13/2023 – Diploma had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 2,150 ($26.40) price target on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Diploma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,360 ($41.26) price target on the stock.

Diploma Price Performance

Diploma stock traded up GBX 22 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,742 ($33.67). 63,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,010. The company has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,656.00, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Diploma PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,090 ($25.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,022 ($37.11). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,796.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,687.02.

Diploma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a GBX 38.80 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $15.00. Diploma’s payout ratio is currently 7,200.00%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.