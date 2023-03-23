Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Gap Up to $31.94

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.94, but opened at $33.17. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $33.30, with a volume of 423,380 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECL. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 16.6% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 31,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $596,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 98.3% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 25,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

