DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.82

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 2539441 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DISH shares. Bank of America lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.00. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Defranco purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,177,360.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $22,877,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in DISH Network by 94.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in DISH Network by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 53,552 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

