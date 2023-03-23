Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) Trading 1.4% Higher

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.74 and last traded at $21.70. 218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51. The company has a market cap of $15.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 3.70% of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

The Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of global ex-US large- and mid-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

