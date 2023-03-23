Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,446 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after purchasing an additional 701,415 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Walmart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after buying an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,671,369,000 after buying an additional 667,747 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.16. 1,133,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,311,408. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.97 and its 200 day moving average is $141.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $377.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total value of $148,740,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 259,481,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,829,167,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,853,132 shares of company stock worth $1,803,958,908 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

