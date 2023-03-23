Diversified Trust Co Buys 84,000 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co owned 0.15% of Oak Street Health worth $7,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSH traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $35.66. 360,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,442,347. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $35.84.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $577.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Oak Street Health from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,786,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,884,042 shares in the company, valued at $138,776,820.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $1,786,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,884,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,776,820.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $42,165.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,357,241 shares in the company, valued at $38,667,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 813,105 shares of company stock worth $27,758,804 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

