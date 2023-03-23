Diversified Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

SWK traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.02. 231,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,128. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.70.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.