Diversified Trust Co Has $2.91 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $48.87. 382,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,360. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average is $48.32. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $49.66.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.