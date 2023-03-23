Diversified Trust Co Has $4.41 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,198,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 104,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 11,316 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $67.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,156. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $80.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

