Diversified Trust Co Invests $7.19 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 59,761 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,192,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock traded up $5.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.63. 6,335,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,148,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.99.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,779.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.19.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.