Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 758,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,959 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.9% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $46,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $64.56. 8,420,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

