Diversified Trust Co Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,540,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,463 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $177,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 733.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,073,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,883 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,329 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,222.3% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,972,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,085,000 after buying an additional 2,925,851 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,708,000 after buying an additional 1,645,665 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.37. 484,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,346. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.24 and a 200 day moving average of $50.20. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $58.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

