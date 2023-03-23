Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $188.29. The company had a trading volume of 348,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. HSBC increased their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

