Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,538 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for 0.5% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after buying an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 152.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 740,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,038,000 after buying an additional 446,839 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 793.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,024,000 after buying an additional 434,996 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 134.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 701,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,982,000 after buying an additional 401,914 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,305,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,198,000 after purchasing an additional 354,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.1 %

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $254.04. The company had a trading volume of 123,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,512. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.15.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Articles

