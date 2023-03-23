Diversified Trust Co Sells 6,498 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,498 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 399.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 34.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Ryanair in the second quarter worth $90,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Ryanair by 656.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.
Ryanair Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.86. The company had a trading volume of 25,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,732. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.41 and its 200-day moving average is $79.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.45. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $99.34.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.
