Diversified Trust Co Takes $4.54 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 63.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,302. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.81. The company had a trading volume of 54,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,277. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $280.72.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.